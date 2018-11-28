2.2 C
Representatives from Pembina Pipeline Corporation present Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society with a cheque for $22,000! Supplied photo
Pembina donates $22,000 to the Fort St John Literacy Society

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pembina Pipeline has recently donated $22,000 to the Fort St. John Literacy Society through the Pembina Community Investment Program.

The Pembina community investment program focuses on initiatives that improve access to education, protect or preserve the environment, promote safety, create community space and encourage recreations and a healthy lifestyle.

Jeffrey Spenst, supervisor of Pembina’s Fort St. John Office, says it is important to the company to support community education.

“Community investment is a part of the culture at Pembina. As an employee, and as a member of the local community, it feels good knowing that Pembina’s commitment to community runs deep. Education is a major focus of our CI program, so supporting the
Fort St. John Literacy Society is a great fit because literacy skills are essential and foundational.”

The donation is going to provide expanded literacy programming for children and adults in Fort St. John.

Jessica Kalman, Executive Director for the Literacy Society, says she is grateful for Pembina’s donation.

“We are very grateful for the recent donation from Pembina as it has allowed us to expand our programs and offer more literacy services to the community.”

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the local region since 1990.

For more information on the Society’s programs, you can visit fsjliteracy.ca

Scott Brooks
