Pembina Pipeline Corporation to match funds for the 15th Annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose Radiothon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pembina Pipeline Corporation will be matching funds, up to $25,000, for the 15th Annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose Radiothon.

Megan Brooks, Donor Relations with Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, says these kinds of sponsorships will get the foundation closer to their goal for raising funds for a portable ultrasound machine.

“This further incentive will help us reach our goal of $63,000, which is to purchase a Portable Ultrasound Machine with F.A.S.T. technology to better guide the management of patients in the Emergency Department and helps reduce patient wait times,” said Brooks.

Brooks says the new ultrasound machine will cut down on the wait time for diagnostic results, potentially saving lives.

“This cutting-edge technology is the 21st-century stethoscope for ER physicians where accurate diagnosis allows ER physicians to make fast decisions, as using a portable device reduces the time needed to set up a traditional scan. In under a minute, this device can allow a physician to identify something like a sudden and life-threatening condition; injury or hemorrhage due to a collision,” said Brooks.

Advertisement

“The ER Department can see anywhere from 65 to 100 patients over a 24 hour period, over 35,000 + in a year, and time is of the essence in such a busy department.”

Each year Moose FM teams up with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and Rhyason Contracting for Light a Moose to help raise funds for the annual “Be an Angel” campaign.

This year’s Light a Moose Radiothon is taking place at Murray GM from November 28 to the 30. Murray GM will be donating $20 for every oil change purchased and will be given to the cause.

Advertisement

For more information, you can call the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation at 250-261-7563 or 100.1 Moose FM at 250-787-7100