FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A BC Hydro crew has been assigned to restore power to part of Fort St. John and Baldonnel.

Just over 900 customers have been without power since approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The outage covers the following area: South of RD 244 , North of ALASKA HWY, East of 82nd ST. Under investigation

At this time the cause is still under investigation and there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

Visit www.bchydro.com/outages for further updates.