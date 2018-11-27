-2.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home Energy News Precision claiming $20 million break fee after Ensign set to take over...
Energy NewsNews

Precision claiming $20 million break fee after Ensign set to take over Trinidad

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Precision Drilling Corp. says it is entitled to a $20-million break fee after Ensign Energy Services Inc. announced Tuesday that it will take control of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. by acquiring a majority of Trinidad’s shares.

Calgary-based Precision, the largest driller in Canada, said the fee is owed as part of the Oct. 5 arrangement it had with Trinidad after terminating the friendly deal following Ensign’s success.

Ensign says 56.38 percent of Trinidad shares have been tendered by its Tuesday deadline. The 154.1 million shares are in addition to the 26.9 million it also owns, raising its stake in Trinidad to 66.18 percent.

- Advertisement -

Each Trinidad shareholder will receive by Thursday $1.68 per share for a total of about $470 million, with the offer price representing a 17.2 percent premium over the all-share Precision proposal.

With all conditions of its offer satisfied or waived, Ensign has extended the deadline until Dec. 10 for Trinidad shareholders who have not done so to tender their shares.

Ensign had given Trinidad shareholders less time to consider its hostile takeover bid by pushing its offer deadline ahead of a planned Dec. 11 meeting where Trinidad shareholders were scheduled to vote on the proposed merger with Precision.

Author

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleGlacier Glass Peewee Predators bring home gold at Wickfest

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Ensign acquires majority of Trinidad shares to take control of drilling company

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Ensign Energy Services Inc. says it will take control of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. after acquiring a majority...
Read more
News

Water and Sewer rates set to increase following City’s plan.

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An increase in price for water and sewer rates will continue to go up...
Read more
News

Freezing Rain Warning Alert continues in FSJ

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The freezing rain weather warning alert continues in FSJ via Environment Canada. Please use caution while...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Ladies Curling Night cancelled for November 27

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C, - The Ladies Curling Night scheduled for tonight, November 27, at the Fort St. John Curling Club has been cancelled. Trudy...

Water and Sewer rates set to increase following City’s plan.

Freezing Rain Warning Alert continues in FSJ

Co-op Community Christmas back for 2018 benefiting two local charities

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.