1.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Midget Predators during a game at Wickfest 2018 in Calgary. Source: Facebook
Home Sports Predators perform well at Wickfest 2018
Sports

Predators perform well at Wickfest 2018

Scott Brooks

CALGARY, A.B. – The Bantam and Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey teams performed well at the Wickfest Tournament on November 15 to 18 in Calgary.

In game one, the Bantam Girls had a fantastic win as they skated to a 4-1 victory over St. Albert. MVP for the game was Jaden Storey.

In game two, the Bantams faced the GHC Inferno. The Predators won this game 4-2, allowing the girls to move on the finals.

In the finals, the Bantam Predators went on to face Saskatoon. The Bantams ended up earning second place as they lost to Saskatoon 2-1.

The Midget Girls had a good start as they faced the Parkland Petzus Fire in game one of the tournament. This game ended in a tie of 0-0.

In game two,  the Midgets faced the GHC Inferno. The Predators beat the Inferno 4-2.

The Midget Predators went on to meet the Vancouver Angels. After a battle, the Angels beat the Predators 1-0.

In game four, the Midget Predators took on the Notre Dame Hounds. The Predators went on to win this game 4-1.

In the end, the Midget Predators fell short one point to reach the finals, but they did place third in the tournament.

Predators Coach, Rob Larson, says the Predators performed quite well at Wickfest.

“It went pretty good. Overall, we outshot our opponents. Just need to find a way to score a few more goals. We were in a couple of close games. We had a pretty good weekend.”

Up next, Larson says the Predators have a couple of games scheduled locally, and then they are off to a couple of tournaments in January.

Advertisement
Previous articleSalvation Army’s – Red Kettle Campaign set to begin
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Taylor Minor Hockey League teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for Fundraiser

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Minor Hockey League is teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for this year's fundraiser. The fundraiser is...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Curling Club hosts Oilmen’s Bonspiel

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club was host to the Oilmen's Bonspiel on November...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Flyers vs Grimshaw Huskies game rescheduled

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The game between the Fort St. John Flyers and the Grimshaw Huskies has been...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Finning’s Fundraising Pub Night for the United Way

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. - Finning is coming together with The Canadian Brewhouse to host a Pub Night with all proceeds raised going to the United...
video

Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake

Little impact on commodity prices predicted as Alberta boosts petrochemical fund

Fort Nelson fire is fully extinguished

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.