Predators perform well at Wickfest 2018

CALGARY, A.B. – The Bantam and Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey teams performed well at the Wickfest Tournament on November 15 to 18 in Calgary.

In game one, the Bantam Girls had a fantastic win as they skated to a 4-1 victory over St. Albert. MVP for the game was Jaden Storey.

In game two, the Bantams faced the GHC Inferno. The Predators won this game 4-2, allowing the girls to move on the finals.

In the finals, the Bantam Predators went on to face Saskatoon. The Bantams ended up earning second place as they lost to Saskatoon 2-1.

The Midget Girls had a good start as they faced the Parkland Petzus Fire in game one of the tournament. This game ended in a tie of 0-0.

In game two, the Midgets faced the GHC Inferno. The Predators beat the Inferno 4-2.

The Midget Predators went on to meet the Vancouver Angels. After a battle, the Angels beat the Predators 1-0.

In game four, the Midget Predators took on the Notre Dame Hounds. The Predators went on to win this game 4-1.

In the end, the Midget Predators fell short one point to reach the finals, but they did place third in the tournament.

Predators Coach, Rob Larson, says the Predators performed quite well at Wickfest.

“It went pretty good. Overall, we outshot our opponents. Just need to find a way to score a few more goals. We were in a couple of close games. We had a pretty good weekend.”

Up next, Larson says the Predators have a couple of games scheduled locally, and then they are off to a couple of tournaments in January.