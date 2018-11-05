-10.4 C
The Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team placed second at a tournament in Fort Saskatchewan. Source Facebook
Predators place 2nd at weekend tournament in Fort Saskatchewan

Scott Brooks
FORT SASKATCHEWAN, A.B. – The Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team had a busy, but successful weekend during a two-day tournament in Fort Saskatchewan.

On Saturday, the Predators had an eventful game as they went against the Fort Saskatchewan Fury.

In game one, period one, at 1:41 into the game, Hannah Piket scored on the Fury with an assist by Bralin Willich.

The scoring would continue throughout the period for the Predators, making a total of 6 goals.

Jordyn Larson made goal number two with an assist from Payton Bowen.

Payton Bowen would then score the third and fourth goals all assisted by Jordon Larson.

Then in a power-play situation, Bralin Willich sent one into the Fury’s net with a double assist from Crysten Rogers and Kasey Ditner making the score 5-0.

But the scoring didn’t end there as Payton Bowen made a hattrick on the Fury, making the score 6-0 at the end of the first.

In the second period, it only resulted with one point on the scoreboard going to Predators Kaelie Morton with a power-play goal, assisted by Payton Bowen.

In period three, the Fury started to make a rebound as they scored on the Predators. Then 11 seconds after that goal, Kaelie Morton made a shot on the Fury making the score 6-1 followed by another goal by Morton sending the score 7-1. Both of Morton’s goals were unassisted.

At 10:41 left in the period, Jordyn Larson scored on the Fury with an assist from Mikayla Loewen.

The Predators along with the Fury went on to score more goals in the third frame.

The Predators won this game 11-3.

In game two of the tournament, the Predators went on to have another successful game as they took on the Bonnyville Jaguars.

Throughout the game, Kaelie Morton had the fire in her stick as she made four goals within the game.

The rest of the team chipped in to win the game 8-0 over the Jaguars.

On Sunday, during tournament finals, the Predators faced the Edmonton Capitals.

The Predators placed second as they fell 3-0 to the Capitals.

Rob Larson, head coach for the Predators was quite happy with this weekend’s outcome.

“We played short benched all weekend and just ran out of gas in the final against a good team. Being down 2-0 going into the third, I thought we came out with some jump but just couldn’t get any bounces. We were missing several key players this weekend, and I thought our group which included a lot of younger players really stepped up. I’m proud of the results they achieved this weekend”, said Larson.

Next up, the Predators will be preparing for Wickfest on November 15 to 18 in Calgary.

