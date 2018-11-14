Province and ICBC announce increased treatment for people injured in motor vehicle accidents

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. government and ICBC announce new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents.

The province says these changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1, 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone injured in a crash regardless of fault. Customers will also have access to an expanded list of treatment providers, and updated treatment fees.

Christine Bradstock, CEO for PABC says this announcement is positive news.

“Working together with ICBC, we see this announcement as positive news for people injured in a motor vehicle accident, as they will have access to enhanced physiotherapy coverage. This is also excellent news for physiotherapists that treat ICBC patients as it allows for early intervention and increased treatment time for patients.”

The regulations include updated treatment fees and types of treatments covered by ICBC for both new and existing claims. They also define a minor injury as it relates to payouts for pain and suffering, building on the legislated definition.

Treatment protocol guidelines for examination, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of minor injuries to provide more consistent care for people injured in a crash are also included in these changes.

For more information on this announcement, you can visit http://www.bcphysio.org/