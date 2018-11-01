-3.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Province issues first licence for private, non-medical cannabis retail store
News

Province issues first licence for private, non-medical cannabis retail store

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has issued the first private, non-medical cannabis retail store licence in Kimberley.

The licence was issued by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to Tamarack Cannabis Boutique and is effective as of November 1, 2018.

Now that the business is licensed, the store operator will determine when it will open for sales.

The Province says additional private, non-medical cannabis retail store licences will be issued as applicants proceed through the licensing process. The process requires security screening and financial integrity checks, support from the local government and/or Indigenous nation, and a store inspection. The LCRB posts weekly updates on the number of cannabis retail store applications on its website, under “application statistics.”

The first government-operated BC Cannabis Store opened in Kamloops on October 17, 2018.

Advertisement

In Fort St. John the City has received two applications.  One from Hive Cannabis for a location on 100 avenue near 100 street.  The second application is from the Province of B.C.

Private and public retailers may sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils and capsules that comply with federal requirements. These stores may also sell cannabis accessories as defined in the federal Cannabis Act, such as rolling papers, pipes and bongs.

The Province says they are committed to ensuring safe, responsible sales of non-medical cannabis and helping ensure products stay out of the hands of minors.

Advertisement

For more information, you can visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/cannabisregulationandlicensing

Advertisement

 

Previous articleTemporary and extreme weather response shelters open in B.C.
Next articleMEG Energy CEO says Husky can ‘pay a lot more’ in its hostile takeover offer
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

MEG Energy CEO says Husky can ‘pay a lot more’ in its hostile takeover offer

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of MEG Energy Corp. says shareholders should continue to ignore a hostile takeover bid...
Read more
News

Temporary and extreme weather response shelters open in B.C.

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA B.C. - The Government of B.C. is opening additional shelter spaces across the province for people experiencing homelessness...
Read more
Canadian Press

Encana to buy Newfield Exploration in all stock deal, plans to raise dividend

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Encana Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Newfield Exploration Co. in an all-stock offer it...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Canadian Natural reports $1.8B Q3 profit, up from $684M a year...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.80 billion, up from $684 million a year ago. The oil and gas...

TransCanada to move forward with expansion of Nova Gas Transmission System

NEB energy forecast calls for more clean power and more oil...

Huskies to take on Jr. Canucks this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.