Province issues first licence for private, non-medical cannabis retail store

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has issued the first private, non-medical cannabis retail store licence in Kimberley.

The licence was issued by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to Tamarack Cannabis Boutique and is effective as of November 1, 2018.

Now that the business is licensed, the store operator will determine when it will open for sales.

The Province says additional private, non-medical cannabis retail store licences will be issued as applicants proceed through the licensing process. The process requires security screening and financial integrity checks, support from the local government and/or Indigenous nation, and a store inspection. The LCRB posts weekly updates on the number of cannabis retail store applications on its website, under “application statistics.”

The first government-operated BC Cannabis Store opened in Kamloops on October 17, 2018.

Advertisement

In Fort St. John the City has received two applications. One from Hive Cannabis for a location on 100 avenue near 100 street. The second application is from the Province of B.C.

Private and public retailers may sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils and capsules that comply with federal requirements. These stores may also sell cannabis accessories as defined in the federal Cannabis Act, such as rolling papers, pipes and bongs.

The Province says they are committed to ensuring safe, responsible sales of non-medical cannabis and helping ensure products stay out of the hands of minors.

Advertisement

For more information, you can visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/cannabisregulationandlicensing

Advertisement