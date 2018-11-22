Provincial Government announces funding to improve social housing and reach Provinces climate goals

VICTORIA, B.C. -The Provincial Government announced $1.1 billion in funding over 10 years for a social housing retrofit initiative to make homes more energy efficient, less polluting, safer and to reduce heating costs for residents.

The retrofit initiative will increase the use of cleaner electricity in the province’s publicly funded and owned 51,000 units of social housing. As a result, some buildings may reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50%.

“As part of tackling climate change here in B.C., we need to change how we heat our homes,” Premier Horgan said. “By retrofitting the homes of tens of thousands of British Columbians, we’ll reduce air pollution at the same time we’re reducing people’s heating bills.”

The energy-efficiency component, budgeted at $400 million is part of the upcoming strategy to meet B.C.’s legislated climate goals. Upgrades will improve building efficiency and reduce energy use, such as boiler and electrical upgrades, replacing doors and windows, building-envelope repair, electrical upgrades and more. The broader retrofit initiative will create seismic and fire-safety upgrades, making homes safer and more comfortable as well as creating approximately 7,700 direct and indirect B.C. jobs.

“B.C.’s social housing is a critical piece of solving the housing crisis we’re seeing in all parts of the province,” Premier Horgan said. “In addition to building more housing, we must take better care of the homes we have already. This is an investment in the families and seniors who live in social housing. It’s an investment in their safety, comfort and ability to afford the homes they want.”

