An emission-free vehicle. Photo Source Flickr
News

Provincial government puts B.C. on path to 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia aims to require the sale of all new light-duty cars and trucks to be zero-emission vehicles by the year 2040.

Premier John Horgan announced the government, in partnership with the B.C. Green Caucus, will introduce legislation next spring to phase in targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles.

This legislation will set targets of 10 percent ZEV sales by 2025, 30 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040, while the government will take additional steps to make ZEVs more affordable.

Premier Horgan says it is essential to take care of the well-being of the environment for the future.

“There’s nothing more important than taking care of the place we call home. As a province, we need to work together to put B.C. on a path that powers our future with clean, renewable energy and reduces air pollution.”

The Premier outlined a three-point plan to kick-start and fuel the rollout of the ZEV standard:

1. Expanding the size of the province’s electric vehicle direct-current fast-charger (DCFC) network to 151 sites, with 71 already completed or underway and, leveraging federal and private-sector dollars, another 80 in the works.

2. Increasing the provincial incentive program, administered by the New Car Dealers Association of B.C., by $20 million this year to encourage more British Columbians to buy clean energy cars now. This will bring the incentive program up to $57 million in total.

3. Reviewing the incentive program with an eye to expanding it over time, so buying a ZEV becomes a more affordable option for middle- and lower-income British Columbians.

The government says British Columbia already has one of the largest charging and fuelling infrastructure networks, electric and hydrogen fuelling, in Canada and, with 12,000 clean energy vehicles registered, the highest adoption rates of electric vehicles in the country.

Scott Brooks

