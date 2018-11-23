PRRD Board selects Shawn Dahlen as the CAO

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has named Shawn Dahlen as the new CAO of the PRRD.

Dahlen was named acting CAO in May of this year after the PRRD terminated Chris Cvik without cause during a closed-door meeting in Dawson Creek on May 18th.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Dahlen,” Chair Brad Sperling said “Shawn comes to the position with municipal experience, he knows the communities and understands the challenges that the Regional District is facing”

- Advertisement -

Dahlen joined the PRRD almost two years ago as the Deputy CAO. Dahlen has 19 years local Government experience, including a background in civil engineering.

“I am excited about this appointment. The Peace River Regional District Team looks forward to supporting the Board in their initiatives,” said Shawn.