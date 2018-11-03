PRRD could approve re-entry plan for Old Fort at Sunday meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will hold a meeting Sunday morning to receive the geotechnical report on the Old Fort Landslide and to determine if residents can go home.

The agenda for the meeting that will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the North Peace Cultural Centre was released on Saturday. The agenda includes a summary of the report from Westrek Geotechnical Services, a copy of the peer review completed by a second engineering firm and the Old Fort Re-Entry Plan.

The summary report from Westrek says the potential for the landslide to continue to move is high “Based on present conditions, the potential for the massive rockslide to move again is high, possibly causing the earthflow and both adjacent landslides to also move.”

The report goes onto say “A larger rockslide could reach the temporary access road but does not pose any imminent risk to any houses.”

During the meeting on Sunday, the PRRD Board of Directors will decide the next steps. At this time, PRRD staff are recommending three different options with the first one allowing residents to return to their homes except for residents of 7605 Old Fort Road.

Advertisement

If the PRRD Board approves re-entry, the PRRD has put together a re-entry plan, and all Old Fort Residents are encouraged to attend the Northern Grand Hotel immediately following the Board meeting to speak with staff to arrange these services.

Below is a copy of the full report.

Advertisement