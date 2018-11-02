PRRD halts temporary access permits to Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District won’t be issuing temporary entry permits for residents of the Old Fort for Friday and Saturday.

The District says this change will allow the Ministry of Transportation to focus efforts on building the semi-permanent road into the community. Construction on the road started back on October 19, and the original timeline for when the road would be complete was three weeks. If they are still on schedule, that would mean the road could be completed by the end of next week.

Westrek Geotechnical had said last week things are looking favourable to possibly allow some residents to return home when road standards are met.

The Regional District also says they received the geotechnical report from Westrek on October 29. The report has now been sent for a peer and legal review.

The Regional District has not yet released a timeline for when the report will be released to the public.

