Public Drop-in for Festival Plaza design

FORT ST. JOHN BC – The City of Fort St. John has planned a public drop-in to help design concepts for the new Festival Plaza space which is to occupy the site of the old Visitor Centre.

Monday, November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. anyone is welcome to come down to the North Peace Cultural Centre to view the concepts created in the design workshop. Guests can meet with workshop facilitators and participants to discuss and provide feedback on the initial design concepts for the Festival Plaza.

Fort St. John City Council has allocated approximately $1.2M from the Peace River Agreement signing bonus in 2015 for the development of this new public space, scheduled for design this winter, and construction in the summer of 2019.

The Festive Plaza alongside with the City’s Strategic Plan is to actualize downtown as a social, vibrant, livable hub by creating streets and gathering places with a people focus, supporting the redevelopment of vacant properties and to make arts and culture central to the community.

The Plaza once built will be host to viable and vibrant entertainment, events, activities and markets.

Advertisement

For more information visit the City’s FB Event Page HERE