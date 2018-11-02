-1.4 C
News

Pumpkin Plunge and Yard Waste removal with NEAT

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The annual pumpkin plunge and final garden waste collection of the year is approaching with NEAT.

Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 the Northern Environmental Action Team is holding their final garden waste collection and pumpkin plunge. Set up in the Home Hardware parking lot bring down the remains of your garden based organics, leaves, pumpkins and a mug.

After dropping off your waste, enjoy a mug of hot soup stock while watching your pumpkin plummet from a scissor lift.

NEAT is selling their soup for $2 a sample and $4 a mug, and there will be mugs to borrow yet you are encouraged to bring your own. As an environmental organization, NEAT wants to show you that you can reduce consumption and not create a lot of waste while having fun.

NEAT asks that your yard waste is properly secured in plastic bags, once the bags are emptied you will be sent home with them.

After all the pumpkins are smashed, they will be cleaned up and sent out to a pig farm in Rose Prairie to be consumed.

Yard waste collection starts at 9 a.m.

Pumpkin plunge starts at 10 a.m.

The serving of soup stock starts at 11 a.m.

This event runs through till 1 p.m.

For more information on this event visit NEAT’s website at http://www.neat.ca

Previous articleMargaret Ma Murray community school wins additional money from the Indigo Adopt a School contest
Tracy Teves
