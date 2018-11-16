-9.9 C
RCMP looking for wanted man from Horse Lake
NewsRegional

RCMP looking for wanted man from Horse Lake

Adam Reaburn
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a wanted male.  Arlen Jake Camille Ferguson of the Horse Lake First Nation is currently wanted on multiple charges from seven separate investigations from Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie RCMP Detachments.

Ferguson has been charged with:

  • Break & Enter
  • Assault
  • Mischief
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Failing to attend court
  • Failing to comply with recognizance

Ferguson is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 5’7”, 141 lbs.
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • If you see Ferguson, do not approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about Ferguson’s whereabouts to please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Adam Reaburn
