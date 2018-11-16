RCMP looking for wanted man from Horse Lake

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a wanted male. Arlen Jake Camille Ferguson of the Horse Lake First Nation is currently wanted on multiple charges from seven separate investigations from Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie RCMP Detachments.

Ferguson has been charged with:

Break & Enter

Assault

Mischief

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to attend court

Failing to comply with recognizance

Ferguson is described as:

Indigenous male

5’7”, 141 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

If you see Ferguson, do not approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about Ferguson’s whereabouts to please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.