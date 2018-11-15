OTTAWA, ONT – Health Canada has issued a recall on several children’s strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen syrups because of defective child-resistant safety caps on the bottles

ISSUE from Health Canada – Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Laboratoires Trianon Inc. are voluntarily recalling several over-the-counter children’s strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen syrups labelled as Biomedic, Option+, or Laboratoires Trianon Inc. The products, which are used for pain and fever relief, are being recalled because the child-resistant safety cap may be defective.

A defective cap could allow a child to accidentally ingest the product, which would pose a significant health concern. Accidental ingestion can result in acetaminophen overdose and serious health consequences, including liver damage in extreme cases. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy and sweating. Liver damage may result in liver failure or death. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage and may not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours.

This issue is related to product packaging and not the safety or effectiveness of the drug in the bottles. The products were distributed at major pharmacies across Canada.

