City of Dawson Creek and NEAT asking residents to improve recycling

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City together with the Northern Environmental Action Team want to help improve residents understanding of proper recycling cart contents with curbside cart audits starting the week of November 12.

Since the curbside program started in September, residents have been doing a great job, yet there has been an increase in contaminated materials left in the carts. Repeated contamination has shown a need for the new Recycle it Right program, to help residents understand and know proper sorting practices.

It is essential to understand that blue bin contents are delivered to DC Recycling, these items are sorted and then baled for resale. Contaminants in your cart such as food waste, cat litter, garbage and construction materials can turn your recycling to garbage. This reduces the resale value of recyclable materials which increases processing costs and poses unsafe working conditions to staff.

NEAT representatives will audit curbside bins by looking for possible contaminants, and then leaving information on correct sorting and acceptable recyclable materials. If a cart is highly contaminated, NEAT will leave the bin and ask the resident to re-sort their waste.

For more information on how to Recycle it Right;

Printable guide (also available as a downloadable PDF online) http://www.dawsoncreek.ca/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/curbside-garbage-and-recycling/CODC-curbside-guide-web-PDF.pdf

Check out the Waste Wizard at dawsoncreek.ca/recycle http://dawsoncreek.ca/recycle

Download the Dawson Creek City app

For more information on the program, contact the City of Dawson Creek at 250-784-3600 or info@dawsoncreek.ca