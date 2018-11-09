Referendum Ballot count continues to rise

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Received Referendum ballot package numbers are slowly increasing in both the North and South Peace.

Registered voters received a referendum voting package in the mail between October 22 and November 2, 2018.

The Peace River North electoral district saw 25,370 residents receiving voting packages and as of Friday Elections B.C. has received 653 of those packages back, at 2.6% of the total packages

The Peace River South electoral district saw 17,508 residents receiving voting packages and receiving 881 of those packages back, at 5.0% of the total packages

With 14 more available days to vote, there is still time to see numbers rise in both these districts.

Eligible voters who did not receive a voting package have until midnight November 23, 2018, to request a package: