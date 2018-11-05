-10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 5, 2018
Referendum ballots at a sorting facility - Elections B.C.
News

Referendum Voting Packages are out

Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – The referendum voting packages have been mailed, and Elections BC wants to make sure you received your voting package.

As of Monday 22,342 people have returned their ballot packages out of over 3.2 million eligible voters in B.C. In Peace River North only six people have voted out of 25,363 eligible voters. In the South Peace, 100 ballot packages have been sent in out of 17,505.

This year, Elections BC will be posting the number of returned ballot packages that have been returned to their office each day. To view the current numbers, visit elections.bc.ca/referendum/referendumresources.

Eligible voters who did not receive a voting package have until November 23 to request one.

To request a voting package;

  • Online: elections.bc.ca/ovr
  • By phone: 1-800-661-8683 (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
  • In person: At a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office (find a location: elections.bc.ca/

To vote in the referendum, an individual must be:

  • a Canadian citizen,
  • 18 or older as of November 30, 2018, and
  • a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before November 30, 2018
Tracy Teves
