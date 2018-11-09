Remembrance Day around the Peace Region

The ceremony being held in Unchagah Hall at Dawson Creek Secondary School at 10:45 a.m

The service will start off with the Marching On of The Colours, the singing of O’Canada, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, the playing of The Lament, Reveille and the laying of wreaths in remembrance.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead, MLA Mike Bernier, and MP Bob Zimmer are all expected to be in attendance, laying wreaths on behalf of their constituents. Legion member and public relations for Dawson Creek’s branch, Day Roberts, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion. Other community organizations are also welcome to lay wreaths.

Immediately following the ceremony, the wreaths will be moved to the cenotaph at City Hall, where another brief ceremony will be held.

Chilli lunch after service at Hypertension Escape (Bowling alley)

Advertisement