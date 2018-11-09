Remembrance Day around the Peace Region

Dawson Creek
The ceremony being held in Unchagah Hall at Dawson Creek Secondary School at 10:45 a.m
The service will start off with the Marching On of The Colours, the singing of O’Canada, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, the playing of The Lament, Reveille and the laying of wreaths in remembrance.
Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead, MLA Mike Bernier, and MP Bob Zimmer are all expected to be in attendance, laying wreaths on behalf of their constituents. Legion member and public relations for Dawson Creek’s branch, Day Roberts, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion. Other community organizations are also welcome to lay wreaths.
Immediately following the ceremony, the wreaths will be moved to the cenotaph at City Hall, where another brief ceremony will be held.
Chilli lunch after service at Hypertension Escape (Bowling alley)
Pouce Coupe
Chetwynd
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Date: November 11
Time: 9:50 am
Place: 4421 Veterans Way Legion Hall
Last Post starts at the cenotaph at 10 am; followed by a service at the legion hall at 10:50 am.
Note: If its colder than -20 degrees, the outdoor portion of the ceremonies will be cancelled – especially if also considering a windchill factor.
Taylor
Join us at 10 am as we give thanks to those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom at Taylor’s annual Remembrance Day Ceremony. The Ceremony includes the Colour Guard March from the District Ice Centre to the Community Hall, followed by the ceremony and guest speakers.
Fort St. John
Date: November 1, 2018
Remembrance Day Schedule:
Parade – 10:00am
Flags March – 10:45am
Remembrance Service to start after the Flags March
Bells of Peace at sundown – 5:01 pm
Location: 10103-105th Avenue
Please join us in remembering all our fallen veterans and comrades on this very special day. We will Remember them.
Fort. Nelson
Community Remembrance Day Ceremony
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Seating opens at 10:15 am
Ceremony 10:45 am
Northern Rockies Recreation Centre Community Hall
Join us to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I (1918-2018)