Friday, November 9, 2018
News

Remembrance Day around the Peace Region

Tracy Teves
PEACE REGION, B.C. – Ceremonies are available to participate in all around the Peace Region.  Services will be held on Sunday in Fort St. John, Taylor, Hudson’s Hope, Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Fort Nelson.
Here are the details for each community.

Dawson Creek

The ceremony being held in Unchagah Hall at Dawson Creek Secondary School at 10:45 a.m

The service will start off with the Marching On of The Colours, the singing of O’Canada, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, the playing of The Lament, Reveille and the laying of wreaths in remembrance.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead, MLA Mike Bernier, and MP Bob Zimmer are all expected to be in attendance, laying wreaths on behalf of their constituents. Legion member and public relations for Dawson Creek’s branch, Day Roberts, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion. Other community organizations are also welcome to lay wreaths.

Immediately following the ceremony, the wreaths will be moved to the cenotaph at City Hall, where another brief ceremony will be held.

Chilli lunch after service at Hypertension Escape (Bowling alley)

Pouce Coupe

Remembrance Day Ceremony
Date: November 11, 2018
Time: Services start at 10 am
Place: 5009 47 ave
Tumbler Ridge
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Date: November 11th, 2018
Time: 10:45 am everyone to be seated 11:00 am Colours Parade begins
Place: Tumbler Ridge Secondary School

Chetwynd

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Date: November 11
Time: 9:50 am
Place: 4421 Veterans Way Legion Hall

Last Post starts at the cenotaph at 10 am; followed by a service at the legion hall at 10:50 am.

Note: If its colder than -20 degrees, the outdoor portion of the ceremonies will be cancelled – especially if also considering a windchill factor.

Taylor

Join us at 10 am as we give thanks to those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom at Taylor’s annual Remembrance Day Ceremony. The Ceremony includes the Colour Guard March from the District Ice Centre to the Community Hall, followed by the ceremony and guest speakers.

Fort St. John

Date: November 1, 2018

Remembrance Day Schedule:
Parade – 10:00am
Flags March – 10:45am
Remembrance Service to start after the Flags March
Bells of Peace at sundown – 5:01 pm

Location: 10103-105th Avenue

Please join us in remembering all our fallen veterans and comrades on this very special day. We will Remember them.

Fort. Nelson

Community Remembrance Day Ceremony

Sunday, November 11, 2018
Seating opens at 10:15 am
Ceremony 10:45 am
Northern Rockies Recreation Centre Community Hall

Join us to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I (1918-2018)

