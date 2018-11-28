1.1 C
Revision to the City Cemeteries Bylaw was asked to get a second opinion

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of FSJ seeks to amend the Cemeteries Bylaw and Council asked for the City to consult with the local Funeral provider for input on the desired changes and return with a report.

The City presented a request for a change to Bylaw 2433 at the Committee of the Whole meeting with a presentation developed from a 2016 Master Study and comparison to other communities.

The City seeks to change the Bylaw in several areas which included, the Cemeteries operational hours, prices, ornamentation and the language used in the Bylaw.

Councillors were concerned with the requested time change. Current hours of operation are 8 am to 5 pm and want them changed to the hours of 9 am to 4 pm. The concern is that the new hours could put additional financial stress on a grieving family if there were to be a reduction in working hours causing overtime charges when dealing with interment.

During the City Council meeting, Council directed the staff to consult with the local funeral provider for their input on the presented changes and to bring back a report that also includes a better outline for cost recovery, timeframes for an increase per year based on other communities and the Master study.

 

 

 

 

