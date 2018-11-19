Ride-hailing an option for passengers next year

VICTORIA, B.C. – Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation introduced a legislation that will allow ride-hailing companies to enter the B.C. market next year.

The Passenger Transportation Amendment Act was created with the government’s priority of passenger safety and will be requiring all ride-hailing and taxi drivers to maintain a Class 4 passenger licence and undergo mandatory criminal checks.

Ride-hailing companies wanting to enter the market will submit applications to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) by fall 2019. The review process will be assessed with a new legislative committee, as changes to regulations are put in place to ensure safe taxi and ride-hailing services.

The Province embraced a set of suggestions to update the taxi industry, by giving the flexibility to discount fares when trips are booked through an app, and increase the number of cabs in B.C.

“This is milestone legislation that gets ride-hailing right for B.C.,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “British Columbians absolutely want more options and flexibility in how they get around, but with checks in place to make sure their ride is a safe one.”

If passed, the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act will enable:

* ICBC to develop a modern insurance product for ride-hailing for fall of 2019.

* A new, data-driven approach to improve taxi service and ride-hailing opportunities, particularly at high-demand locations and peak times, by strengthening the Passenger Transportation Board’s authority to determine fares, vehicle supply and operating areas.

* The development of measures to make sure people are not left stranded when travelling from one municipality to another.

* The inclusion of a per-trip fee to fund more accessibility options for people with disabilities.

* Increased enforcement of the rules with stiffer penalties for taxi and ride-hailing companies for working outside the law.

For further information on the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act; CLICK HERE