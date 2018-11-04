-7.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Construction started on October 19 to build a temporary road to the Old Fort - Yellowhead Road and Bridge
Home News Road over the Old Fort Landslide open
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Road over the Old Fort Landslide open

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort Road is now open to traffic.  With the Peace River Regional District lifting the evacuation order for the majority of properties, the Ministry announced the semi-permanent road over the slide is complete.

“I would like to thank the residents of Old Fort for their patience during this difficult time, and the crews who worked hard to get the road built so swiftly,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know this has been a stressful time for people who had to be evacuated, and I’m happy to hear the road is in place and people are able to return to their homes, now that it is safe to do so.”

An automated monitoring system is providing continuous updates on movement in the area, and an operating protocol is in place to respond appropriately.

Although the road is open to local traffic, it will remain a construction zone with reduced speed, and load limits as crews continue to make improvements. Traffic control personnel will be on site for the first week to help regulate traffic. Drivers are reminded to obey signage and traffic control at all times and use caution as the road is narrow with curves, steep grades and limited visibility.

Drivers are advised of the following:

Advertisement
  • The speed limit will be posted at 30 kilometres per hour, but reduced to 15 kilometres per hour around curves.
  • Vehicle weight restrictions of 50% legal axle loads will remain in place.
  • Single-lane alternating traffic or road closure may be required during extreme weather events or if road conditions deteriorate.

Residents are asked to report any signs of slide movement or incidents to the local maintenance contractor, Yellowhead Road and Bridge, which can be reached 24/7 at its emergency line: 1 888 883-6688.

Previous articleSchool buses cancelled in SD60 for Monday
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

School buses cancelled in SD60 for Monday

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has cancelled all school buses for Monday. In a message posted on...
Read more
News

The PRRD allows Old Fort Residents to return home

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District Board of Directors has given most Old Fort Residents...
Read more
News

More snow forecast for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace could see another 5 to 10 cm of snow before the...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

PRRD could approve re-entry plan for Old Fort at Sunday meeting

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will hold a meeting Sunday morning to receive the geotechnical report on the Old...

Snowplows ready for the snow in the North Peace

Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks in Overtime

Public Drop-in for Festival Plaza design

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.