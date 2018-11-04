Road over the Old Fort Landslide open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort Road is now open to traffic. With the Peace River Regional District lifting the evacuation order for the majority of properties, the Ministry announced the semi-permanent road over the slide is complete.

“I would like to thank the residents of Old Fort for their patience during this difficult time, and the crews who worked hard to get the road built so swiftly,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know this has been a stressful time for people who had to be evacuated, and I’m happy to hear the road is in place and people are able to return to their homes, now that it is safe to do so.”

An automated monitoring system is providing continuous updates on movement in the area, and an operating protocol is in place to respond appropriately.

Although the road is open to local traffic, it will remain a construction zone with reduced speed, and load limits as crews continue to make improvements. Traffic control personnel will be on site for the first week to help regulate traffic. Drivers are reminded to obey signage and traffic control at all times and use caution as the road is narrow with curves, steep grades and limited visibility.

Drivers are advised of the following:

The speed limit will be posted at 30 kilometres per hour, but reduced to 15 kilometres per hour around curves.

Vehicle weight restrictions of 50% legal axle loads will remain in place.

Single-lane alternating traffic or road closure may be required during extreme weather events or if road conditions deteriorate.

Residents are asked to report any signs of slide movement or incidents to the local maintenance contractor, Yellowhead Road and Bridge, which can be reached 24/7 at its emergency line: 1 888 883-6688.