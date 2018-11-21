Salvation Army’s – Red Kettle Campaign set to begin

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s most recognizable, Red Kettle Campaign is set to start November 22, 2018, at visible locations around town.

The Annual Red Kettle Campaign which runs through till Christmas Eve sponsors the Salvation Army’s Food Bank. With the goal of raising $65,000, these funds will sustain the Food Bank for the entire year. Monies also go to help operate the Family Services Program that directly helps people in need.

A couple of new and exciting locations have been set up for the Red Kettles this year. The Gallagher families Christmas Light Show on their property. Viewers have the opportunity to donate to the Kettle as they take in the beautiful display located at 10575 – 244 Road, access the home from the West Bypass Road. As well, Site C is hosting a Kettle at the ATCO Two Rivers Camp allowing the workers the opportunity to help contribute to the community.

“The only way we can have a Food Bank in FSJ is through donated dollars,” says Cameron Eggie Executive Director of The Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope. “While we are partnered with Food Bank B.C. no operational Dollars are available through that membership.”

The Red Kettles are a vital campaign and success comes from Volunteers that can fill shifts in manning the Kettles. Shifts are two hours long, and there are no requirements to being a Kettle Volunteer, orientation is done through email and over the phone. Every Kettle represents funding for the Food Bank.

If you are interested in Volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign call the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933