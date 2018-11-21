1.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
GOOGLE Images
Home News Salvation Army's - Red Kettle Campaign set to begin
News

Salvation Army’s – Red Kettle Campaign set to begin

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s most recognizable, Red Kettle Campaign is set to start November 22, 2018, at visible locations around town.

The Annual Red Kettle Campaign which runs through till Christmas Eve sponsors the Salvation Army’s Food Bank. With the goal of raising $65,000, these funds will sustain the Food Bank for the entire year. Monies also go to help operate the Family Services Program that directly helps people in need.

A couple of new and exciting locations have been set up for the Red Kettles this year. The Gallagher families Christmas Light Show on their property. Viewers have the opportunity to donate to the Kettle as they take in the beautiful display located at 10575 – 244 Road, access the home from the West Bypass Road. As well, Site C is hosting a Kettle at the ATCO Two Rivers Camp allowing the workers the opportunity to help contribute to the community.

“The only way we can have a Food Bank in FSJ is through donated dollars,” says Cameron Eggie Executive Director of The Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope. “While we are partnered with Food Bank B.C. no operational Dollars are available through that membership.”

The Red Kettles are a vital campaign and success comes from Volunteers that can fill shifts in manning the Kettles. Shifts are two hours long, and there are no requirements to being a Kettle Volunteer, orientation is done through email and over the phone. Every Kettle represents funding for the Food Bank.

If you are interested in Volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign call the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933

 

 

 

Advertisement
Previous articleTaylor Minor Hockey League teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for Fundraiser
Tracy Teves

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Government announces faster, better service for renters and landlords

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Government has announced that renters and landlords will get more efficient service through the Residential...
Read more
News

Finning’s Fundraising Pub Night for the United Way

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. - Finning is coming together with The Canadian Brewhouse to host a Pub Night with all proceeds...
Read more
News
video

Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Charlie Lake Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Charlie Lake...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

video
News

Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Charlie Lake Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Charlie Lake RV Park. Residents in the Charlie...

Little impact on commodity prices predicted as Alberta boosts petrochemical fund

Fort Nelson fire is fully extinguished

Winter city strategies luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.