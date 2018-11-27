-0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Photo Courtesy Of: Pixabay
Home News School buses cancelled for Tuesday
News

School buses cancelled for Tuesday

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled buses for Tuesday.

In a post on their website the District says road conditions continue to be poor, “Due to continued freezing rain and icy conditions buses are cancelled on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.”

- Advertisement -

Schools are still open. Heavy freezing rain left roads all over the B.C. Peace covered in a sheet of ice.  Buses were also cancelled on Monday.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleGofundme account for Eric Stutzman surpassed goal in three days

RECENT STORIES

News

Gofundme account for Eric Stutzman surpassed goal in three days

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Gofundme account set up for local resident Eric Stutzman has surpassed its goal of...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for October 2018

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
Energy News

BC Premier and LNG Canada CEO to join Natural Resources Forum

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and LNG Canada CEO, Andy Calitz, will be joining the line up of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Trail RCMP looking for Fort St. John man on various warrants

Adam Reaburn -
TRAIL, B.C. - The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment is looking for the public's help to located a Fort St. John man wanted on...

B.C. chief tells NEB pipeline hearings his people are responsible for...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the Caribou Action...

Travel Advisory expands to the South Peace Region due to freezing...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.