School buses cancelled for Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled buses for Tuesday.
In a post on their website the District says road conditions continue to be poor, “Due to continued freezing rain and icy conditions buses are cancelled on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.”
Buses Cancelled – Tuesday, November 27, 2018 #sd60 #yxj #hudsonshope #taylorbchttps://t.co/XBvHiDtFmH https://t.co/XBvHiDtFmH
— School District 60 (@sd60) November 27, 2018
- Advertisement -
Schools are still open. Heavy freezing rain left roads all over the B.C. Peace covered in a sheet of ice. Buses were also cancelled on Monday.