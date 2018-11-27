School buses cancelled for Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled buses again for Wednesday.

In a post on their website, the District says road conditions continue to be poor, “Due to continued freezing rain and poor secondary road conditions SD 60 buses will be cancelled again on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. The District apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations.”

Regular bus service will resume once drivers determine that buses can be operated safely.

Schools will be open for those students who are able to attend.