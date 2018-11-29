0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
News

School Buses cancelled in School District 60

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled bus service for Thursday, November 29.

Poor secondary road conditions have caused School District 60 to decide for the fourth day in a row.  Schools will remain open.  In a post on their website, District Officials apologized for the inconvenience.

“The district sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations. Regular bus service will resume once drivers determine that buses can be operated safely. Schools will be open for those students who are able to attend.”

There is no word yet on bus service in School District 59.

