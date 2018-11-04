School buses cancelled in SD60 for Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled all school buses for Monday.
In a message posted on their website Sunday afternoon, the District has cancelled school bus service for Monday due to the heavy snowfall.
The District says “We’ve been informed that due to the significant snowfall, side roads will not be cleared by tomorrow. All school buses are cancelled for Monday, November 5.”
Schools will remain open.
