News

School District 60 Band program receives $500 donation from FSJ Co-op

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fundraising for an upcoming Band trip to Edmonton was recently injected with a $500 donation from FSJ Co-op.

Fundraising plays a big part in financing opportunities for kids to get outside of the community to learn and grow.  One such event for the SD60 Band program is the Edmonton Cantando Musical Festival.

North Peace has a very vibrant and nurtured musical program that starts early in middle school and with the curriculum build and maintained by several teachers; this musical program continues with a student as they grow through their education and grades.

Band is an important skill and outlet as the intrinsic reward is priceless. Learning to play an instrument and be a part of a band promotes confidence and skills to interact with a community that develops these students into dynamic people.

The importance of this festival is for students to have the opportunity to cultivate and grow a students love of serious music making. As this is a non-competitive festival, its an environment of exposure to different performers and clinics.

With many students to transport, house and feed for days, fundraising efforts are what help the school ensure their students can participate in such an event.  To receive such a donation from Co-op is another step closer to getting the students to the event in April 2019.

Students have been fundraising for this trip to September with bottle drives, selling first aid kits, and they are planning a bigger event in the new year which will be a dinner and or dessert theatre fundraiser.

To help out with the cost of the students trip by donating please contact Bonnie Anderson our band parent coordinator at sd60bandparents@gmail.com

Tracy Teves
