The Prince George RCMP and the North District RCMP executed a drug search 30 km west of Prince George on Wednesday. Photo Source: PG RCMP
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Seizure and Arrests

Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit with the
assistance of the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Isle Pierre Road, approximately 30 kilometres west of Prince George on Wednesday, November 21.

Police say approximately 1.5 kilograms of what they believe to be methamphetamine and 1 kilogram of what they think to be cocaine was located in the residence along with cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be more than $50,000.

During the investigation, four adult males and three adult females were arrested.

All seven persons were released without charge at this time, pending further investigation and charge approval from the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada.

In a release, the RCMP say this is a significant disruption to drug trafficking in the community.  The Prince George RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Prince George area, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca

Scott Brooks
