Seniors seek more housing as demand grows

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Save our Northern Seniors says Fort St. John needs more beds to provide for the growing senior community.

Currently, there are 40 people waiting for beds for serious and extended care facilities and the demand continues to grow and there is no space available to accommodate them.

SONS continues to push for another facility that can provide more space and care for seniors.

At the Peace River Regional District Meeting where SONS made a presentation regarding the urgency of this matter. Director, Jim Collins said they have achieved their goal once with a successful campaign to have more housing built and “are ready to do it again and hopefully for the last time,”

Mayor Lori Ackerman acknowledges the need and shared, “this is not off the table.”