Thursday, November 8, 2018
Jean Leahy and Jim Collins with Save our Northern Seniors present to the PRRD Board on December 8th 2017. Photo by Chris Newton
Seniors seek more housing as demand grows

Tracy Teves
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Save our Northern Seniors says Fort St. John needs more beds to provide for the growing senior community.
Currently, there are 40 people waiting for beds for serious and extended care facilities and the demand continues to grow and there is no space available to accommodate them.
SONS continues to push for another facility that can provide more space and care for seniors.
At the Peace River Regional District Meeting where SONS made a presentation regarding the urgency of this matter.  Director, Jim Collins said they have achieved their goal once with a successful campaign to have more housing built and “are ready to do it again and hopefully for the last time,”
Mayor Lori Ackerman acknowledges the need and shared, “this is not off the table.”
All facilities that are focused on the care and well being of seniors are currently at capacity with substantial waitlists. This means if a situation arises that one of these people require further care then they currently have access to, that person ends up in the Hospital.
Fort St. John, has 167 at home patients that heavily rely on their appointed windows of help from home support nurses and caregivers. There is demand as more retiring people are choosing to stay in the area and the demand will only further increase.
