-1.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Service Changes to B.C. Bus North
News

Service Changes to B.C. Bus North

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Changes are being made to the B.C. Bus North for passenger safety.

Passenger safety in winter conditions will be increased with schedule changes that give drivers as much available daylight to transport passengers to their destinations.

Travel days during the week remain the same, but changes taking effect November 5 include:

  • Prince George – Valemount: departs at 8:30 (not 7:00) and arrives Valemount 12:25 (not 11:05)
  • Valemount – Prince George: departs Valemount at 1:25 p.m. (not 3 p.m.) and arrives at 5:20 p.m. (not 7:05)
  • Prince George – Fort St. John:

o   Schedule times are in Mountain Standard between Fort St. John and Chetwynd

o   Fort St. John terminus moves from 100 Ave at 100 Street to 99 Ave at 100 Street;

Advertisement

o   Departure times at most points en route are earlier, reducing overall travel time by a one-half hour.

  • Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson:

o   Schedule times are all Mountain Standard Time, and departure times are earlier.

o   Fort Nelson terminus moves from Phoenix Theatre to the Recreation Centre

Advertisement

o   Fort St. John stop moves from 100 St. and 100 Ave., to 100 St. at 99 Ave.

Advertisement
  • Prince George – Prince Rupert:

o   leaves each end at 8 a.m, which is unchanged, but arrives at 7:25 p.m., 25 minutes earlier.

o   Some departure times en route are earlier.

o   The stop in Telkwa moves from the Post Office to the One Stop Shop

Advertisement

Many changes have been made to the new schedule, so customers should visit bcbus.ca/schedules-and-fares/ for the changes that affect them.

Reservations are required on BC Bus North. Book online at bcbus.ca or call toll-free: 1-844-564-7494.

Previous articleFood for Fines at Fort St. John Public Library
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Food for Fines at Fort St. John Public Library

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This November the Public Library is offering Food for Fines, the opportunity to pay...
Read more
News

Sunrise Rotary gives some TLC to the CM Finch community skating rink

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The Sunrise Rotary Club completed their annual work bee on the CM Finch community...
Read more
Canadian Press

MEG Energy CEO says Husky can ‘pay a lot more’ in its hostile takeover offer

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of MEG Energy Corp. says shareholders should continue to ignore a hostile takeover bid...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Sunrise Rotary gives some TLC to the CM Finch community skating...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The Sunrise Rotary Club completed their annual work bee on the CM Finch community skating rink Sunday, October 28,...

MEG Energy CEO says Husky can ‘pay a lot more’ in...

Province issues first licence for private, non-medical cannabis retail store

Temporary and extreme weather response shelters open in B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.