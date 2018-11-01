Service Changes to B.C. Bus North

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Changes are being made to the B.C. Bus North for passenger safety.

Passenger safety in winter conditions will be increased with schedule changes that give drivers as much available daylight to transport passengers to their destinations.

Travel days during the week remain the same, but changes taking effect November 5 include:

Prince George – Valemount: departs at 8:30 (not 7:00) and arrives Valemount 12:25 (not 11:05)

departs at 8:30 (not 7:00) and arrives Valemount 12:25 (not 11:05) Valemount – Prince George: departs Valemount at 1:25 p.m. (not 3 p.m.) and arrives at 5:20 p.m. (not 7:05)

departs Valemount at 1:25 p.m. (not 3 p.m.) and arrives at 5:20 p.m. (not 7:05) Prince George – Fort St. John:

o Schedule times are in Mountain Standard between Fort St. John and Chetwynd

o Fort St. John terminus moves from 100 Ave at 100 Street to 99 Ave at 100 Street;

o Departure times at most points en route are earlier, reducing overall travel time by a one-half hour.

Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson:

o Schedule times are all Mountain Standard Time, and departure times are earlier.

o Fort Nelson terminus moves from Phoenix Theatre to the Recreation Centre

o Fort St. John stop moves from 100 St. and 100 Ave., to 100 St. at 99 Ave.

Prince George – Prince Rupert:

o leaves each end at 8 a.m, which is unchanged, but arrives at 7:25 p.m., 25 minutes earlier.

o Some departure times en route are earlier.

o The stop in Telkwa moves from the Post Office to the One Stop Shop

Many changes have been made to the new schedule, so customers should visit bcbus.ca/schedules-and-fares/ for the changes that affect them.

Reservations are required on BC Bus North. Book online at bcbus.ca or call toll-free: 1-844-564-7494.