A stock photo of a Progress Energy Canada drilling rig in Northeast B.C. - Progress Energy
Service sector predicts Canadian drilling activity will fall even more in 2019

Canadian Press
CALGARY, A.B. – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is predicting more pain for the oil and gas sector next year.

It predicts a total of 6,600 wells will be drilled in Canada in 2019, down about five percent from an expected 6,980 wells this year, adding that translates to a year-over-year decrease of up to $1.8 billion in capital spending by exploration and production companies.

On a provincial basis for 2019, PSAC estimates 3,532 wells to be drilled in Alberta, and 2,422 wells for Saskatchewan, representing year-over-year decreases of 221 and 110 wells, respectively. At 255 wells, drilling activity in Manitoba is expected to drop by 16 wells year-over-year, whilst activity in British Columbia is projected to decrease from 415 wells in 2018 to 382 wells in 2019.

Outgoing association chief executive Tom Whalen says the oilfield services sector in Canada is headed for a third year of stalled activity as export pipeline capacity constraints keep petroleum prices low.

It forecasts an average Western Canadian Select price discount to New York-traded West Texas Intermediate of US$24.50 per barrel next year, about US$10 above typical differences.

The forecast calls for activity to gradually ramp up during 2019 as crude-by-rail volumes rise to allow more barrels to get to market.

PSAC announced Thursday that former Alberta cabinet minister and provincial trade representative Gary Mar will become its new president and CEO as of Dec. 1.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

