Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Library Staff and Shell Groundbirch employees on #GivingTuesdsay
Shell gives back to the community on #GivingTuesday
News

Shell gives back to the community on #GivingTuesday

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell celebrates #GivingTuesday by donating computer equipment to Indigenous groups and Local organizations.

November 27th is known globally as a day of giving where organizations partake in volunteerism and charitable work to give back to their communities. For the second year, Shell Canada and the Electronic Recycling Association have partnered to donate recycled laptop computers to deserving organizations.

Shells Groundbirch staff had their first opportunity to distribute 120 refurbished laptops amongst eight groups to their local area of the North Eastern Peace region.

By refurbishing and re-assessing old employee computers and then placing the computers into the community through groups and organizations that can benefit from them provides a great service to the community by giving back and keeping the laptops out of the landfill.

John Fordham and Tanya Mcleod representing Shell Groundbirch came to present the Library with the two refurbished laptops.  Both Fordham and Mcleod work in the Peace Region and agree this is a very impactful experience to be able to donate these computers in the community that they work and live in.

“Its a really cool initiative, first time I have heard of something like this. We are a technology savvy culture and we are creating more and more waste as we progress. If it can be reused, this is absolutely fantastic.” said John Fordham, Operations Superintendent “You get to give back to the community, the community you work and live in. It always very exciting to provide something like this.”

The staff of the Library came forth to accept the laptops and Karlene Duncan, Director of Library services said, “This means a whole lot to the Library as Shell has been a long time supporter of us, they are a great neighbour they have always been there for us and supporting us. This helps to provide to the longterm sustainability to the community”

The two laptops the Library received will be used in Staff Circulations Services to help increase the speed of work.

 

 

