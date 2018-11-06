Site C Employment Statistics continue to increase

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – B.C. Hydro released the September 2018 employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project and employment numbers are on the rise.

There has been a notable increase of 185 employees to the total workforce since August 2018 moving from 3,561 workers to 3,746. Of the total workers, 79 percent were from B.C.

Construction and non-construction contractors made for 3,145 members of the workforce, 24 percent of those are Peace River Regional District, based on their primary residence. The remaining 601 people make up the engineers and project team.

There was a total of 484 woman construction and non-construction contractors, a 20 worker increase since August 2018 and 280 Indigenous people working for Site C. These workers voluntarily self-declare their Indigenous status to their employer.

Below is a copy of the full employment numbers

