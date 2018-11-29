SkiptheDishes has arrived in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, – SkipTheDishes, a food delivery company, is using technology to make restaurant food more accessible, by partnering with restaurants in the area.

SkipTheDishes, founded in 2012 by brothers Josh and Chris Simair, is found in more than 115 Canadian cities and is in partnership with over 15,000 restaurants.

To use SkipTheDishes, you use an iPhone or Android app or the Skip website. Customers can use live GPS tracking to then follow the progress of their order, from when it is placed, as the restaurant prepares the food until the order arrives.

Skip’s platform assigns an independently contracted courier to make each delivery. The independent courier picks up delivery orders at the restaurants and delivers them to customers. All couriers on the Skip network are independent contractors, not employees of the company.

Skip is beneficial for restaurants that are unable to offer their own delivery. Skip also offers the opportunity for independently contracted couriers to earn additional income in their spare time, which results in Skips’s customers, the opportunity to enjoy their favourite restaurant food on their own time.