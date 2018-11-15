Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace. Total accumulations could be anywhere from 10 to 20 cm.

The snow will start Thursday morning near the B.C. Alberta border and will spread throughout the day. In the B.C. Peace total snowfall will only be 2 to 4 cm.

The warning says by the time snow ends Friday morning, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected, although isolated pockets of 20 cm are possible.

Issued at 2018-11-15 11:28 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)

Current details:

An approaching low-pressure system will cause snow to fall over portions of western and central Alberta today and tonight. Snow will begin near the BC border this morning and spread southeastward through the day.

Snowfall warnings are issued when 10 cm of snow or more is expected to fall within 12 hours or less.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.