-6.4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace
News

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace.  The region could see 20 cm of snow by Sunday afternoon.

A Pacific frontal system will move inland today bringing with it heavy amounts of snow.  The snow will start on Saturday evening, and the region could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm before the system moves out of our area on Sunday.

See the full warning below

Issued at 2018-11-03 11:22 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Advertisement

An approaching Pacific frontal system will track inland today and move across the interior tonight. Snow will begin this evening and taper to flurries near noon Sunday with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Advertisement

More details on the alert are available here.

Advertisement
Previous articleUnemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Unemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Unemployment rates are down 1.3 percent in Northeast B.C., and according to the Province...
Read more
News

Canfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production

Tracy Teves -
Vancouver B.C. - Canfor's B.C. sawmills will be curtailing production while mitigating the impact on employees. Canfor Corporation announced Thursday...
Read more
News

Pumpkin Plunge and Yard Waste removal with NEAT

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The annual pumpkin plunge and final garden waste collection of the year is approaching...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Margaret Ma Murray community school wins additional money from the Indigo...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Margaret Ma wins a place amongst four other B.C. schools for having a most loved story which was chosen...

City of Fort St. John councillors to be sworn in on...

Enbridge reports third quarter loss on one time charges, adjusted profit...

Service sector predicts Canadian drilling activity will fall even more in...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.