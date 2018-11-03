Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace. The region could see 20 cm of snow by Sunday afternoon.

A Pacific frontal system will move inland today bringing with it heavy amounts of snow. The snow will start on Saturday evening, and the region could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm before the system moves out of our area on Sunday.

See the full warning below

Issued at 2018-11-03 11:22 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Advertisement

An approaching Pacific frontal system will track inland today and move across the interior tonight. Snow will begin this evening and taper to flurries near noon Sunday with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Advertisement

More details on the alert are available here.

Advertisement