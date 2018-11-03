Snowplows ready for the snow in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace, and Yellowhead Road and Bridge is getting ready for up to 15 cm of snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight which will create the potential for ice. On top of the ice, the North Peace could receive anywhere from 10 to 15cm of snow. In the South Peace, some areas could see up to 20 cm, and in the Pine Pass, it could be as high as 25 cm.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge maintain the highways in the North Peace say they have a full staff working over the weekend in anticipation of the forecast and will be plowing and sanding throughout the storm.

The City of Fort St. John also shared their snow clearing crews are ready for the storm.

For updates on the roads, visit www.drivebc.ca or follow YRB on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the storm.

If you spot a hazard or road condition contact YRB at 1-888-883-6688.

