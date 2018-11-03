-5.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Plow truck clearing local highways.
Home News Snowplows ready for the snow in the North Peace
News

Snowplows ready for the snow in the North Peace

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace, and Yellowhead Road and Bridge is getting ready for up to 15 cm of snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight which will create the potential for ice.  On top of the ice, the North Peace could receive anywhere from 10 to 15cm of snow.  In the South Peace, some areas could see up to 20 cm, and in the Pine Pass, it could be as high as 25 cm.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge maintain the highways in the North Peace say they have a full staff working over the weekend in anticipation of the forecast and will be plowing and sanding throughout the storm.

The City of Fort St. John also shared their snow clearing crews are ready for the storm.

Advertisement

For updates on the roads, visit www.drivebc.ca or follow YRB on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the storm.

If you spot a hazard or road condition contact YRB at 1-888-883-6688.

Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies fall to Jr. Canucks in Overtime
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Public Drop-in for Festival Plaza design

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN BC - The City of Fort St. John has planned a public drop-in to help design...
Read more
News

Fort St. John: A history in time

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While most of British Columbia will be setting the clocks one hour back, Fort...
Read more
Canadian Press

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor elect

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Vancouver's incoming mayor says a revamped National Energy Board review of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor elect

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Vancouver's incoming mayor says a revamped National Energy Board review of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is likely doomed to fail...

Conservation Service looking for suspect who shot a caribou near Fort...

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Unemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.