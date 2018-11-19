Sterling Middleton participated in the Optimist Junior Cashspiel

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Sterling Middleton, of Fort St. John, participated in the Optimist Junior Cashspiel at the Esquimalt Curling Club over the Remembrance Day long weekend.

Middleton’s team, Team Tardi consisting of Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, and Alex Horvath, came in first in the BC Junior Men’s Tour with 260.00 points.

The team won both the Anita Cochrane Memorial and the Rick Cotter Memorial. Skip Tardi and Third Middleton will be looking to defend their title of BC Junior Men’s Champions in Vernon.

The BC Junior Men’s Champions is taking place at Vernon Curling Club from December 27, 2018, to January 1, 2019.