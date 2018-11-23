-6.6 C
Friday, November 23, 2018
NewsRegional

Stony Plain RCMP respond to a fatal collision

Scott Brooks

GUNN, A.B. – The Stony Plain RCMP along with Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision at 4:00 p.m. on November 22.

The collision happened on Highway 43 at the intersection of Range Road 32, near the community of Gunn.

Police say a silver SUV pulled out onto Highway 43 from Range Road 32 heading northbound and was struck by a blue car travelling eastbound on Highway 43.

The 61-year-old lone male occupant from Edmonton, the driver of the silver SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the blue car, a 19-year-old female from the Peace River Regional District, was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the collision remains under investigation.

The name of the deceased male will not be released.

Scott Brooks
Previous articleDoig River First Nations Treaty Land Event

