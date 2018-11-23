Stony Plain RCMP respond to a fatal collision

GUNN, A.B. – The Stony Plain RCMP along with Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision at 4:00 p.m. on November 22.

The collision happened on Highway 43 at the intersection of Range Road 32, near the community of Gunn.

Police say a silver SUV pulled out onto Highway 43 from Range Road 32 heading northbound and was struck by a blue car travelling eastbound on Highway 43.

The 61-year-old lone male occupant from Edmonton, the driver of the silver SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the blue car, a 19-year-old female from the Peace River Regional District, was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the collision remains under investigation.

The name of the deceased male will not be released.