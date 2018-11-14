0.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Williams, president and CEO of Suncor Energy Inc., will retire May, 2019 Photo by Dan Riedlhuber/Reuters
Home News Suncor CEO to retire
News

Suncor CEO to retire

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Suncor Energy Inc. says Steve Williams will retire as chief executive after the company’s annual meeting next May.

Williams, 62, joined Suncor in 2002 and took the helm of Canada’s largest energy producer by market capitalization from longtime CEO Rick George when he retired in 2012.

Williams has been one of the more outspoken CEOs in the oilpatch, insisting recently the company will approve no new major expansion projects until Canada’s export pipeline access problem is resolved.

He has also led the way in support for environmental initiatives and was one of four energy company leaders to stand alongside Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in 2015 when she unveiled the province’s sweeping climate plan, which included a growing carbon
tax.

The company says Mark Little, 56, will trade in his chief operating officer title to become president effective immediately and will assume the CEO’s role in May.

Advertisement

Little joined Suncor in 2008 and has served in several leadership roles in the company’s oilsands and international and offshore operations.

Previous articleNorth Peace Savings and Credit Union funds financial literacy program
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

North Peace Savings and Credit Union funds financial literacy program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With November being Financial Literacy Month, the Fort St. John Literacy Society is relaunching their...
Read more
News

Fort St. John gas prices remain high while other regions rates keep dropping

Tracy Teves -
UPDATE - One gas station in Fort St. John dropped its price on Wednesday. Gateway Esso is at 139.9...
Read more
News

Natural Resources minister says new pipelines the answer to oil price problems

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says he shares Albertan's "frustration" at billions of dollars being lost to...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Oilmen’s Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting the Oilmen's Bonspiel this week at the Curling Club. Trudy Mitchell, General...

Power outage in part of Fort St John and Baldonnel

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game

Delays at Sturgeon Refinery add to Alberta heavy oil price discount...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.