Sunrise Rotary gives some TLC to the CM Finch community skating rink

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club completed their annual work bee on the CM Finch community skating rink Sunday, October 28, 2018.

The club has maintained and ensured the use of this public rink for the past five years. Spearheaded by Rotarian Duane Jaschke, he says this rink is a great venue and plans to make it even better.

The goal of this project was to clear the rink’s perimeter and replace rink boards where they were needed. These improvements were required to get the rink ready for the upcoming skating season.

Sunday’s success came together with Rotarian members, the help of donated labourers from Knappet construction and the donation of building supplies from Home Hardware.

Required maintenance to the rink is now complete, and the next step is for the delivery of water which will depend on colder weather. Jaschke says he would like to have the venue running for Christmas vacation.

With the help of businesses donating services and supplies such as water and maintaining snow removal, community support is also integral to the upkeep of the rink with visitors using the provided shovels.

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John is made up of community-minded members that volunteer their time by giving back locally. The club meets every Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel (11308 Alaska Road) if you are interested in being a member.