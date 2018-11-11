-4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Tanker truck catches fire past Chetwynd
News

Tanker truck catches fire past Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – A truck hauling 40 000 liters of crude oil has had a fire about 20 km west from Chetwynd on Highway 97 at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fire has been isolated to the rear tires of the unit and no product has been lost.

The company has dispatched another unit to continue to take the product from the highway.

This crude oil is being transported to a Prince George refinery. RCMP are on site and Drive BC will be updated as the road is open in both directions.

The incident has been downgraded from a Code 2 to a Code 1 as it is under control.

Advertisement

(PEACE FM)

Previous articleHuskies win over JDA Kings at NWJHL Showcase
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing man travelling to Prince George

Adam Reaburn -
Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 30 year old Cody Baskott. He...
Read more
News

Hansen stepping down as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lilia Hansen will be stepping down from the position as Executive Director for the Fort...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying recovered property

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Rural RCMP execute search warrants and recover $50,000 of stolen property. November 6, 2018, Grande Prairie Rural RCMP executed...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Hansen stepping down as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lilia Hansen will be stepping down from the position as Executive Director for the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce. Announced...

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying recovered property

Chamber of Commerce to meet with Progress Energy

WTI drops for a 10th straight day, dipping below US$60 to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.