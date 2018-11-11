Tanker truck catches fire past Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – A truck hauling 40 000 liters of crude oil has had a fire about 20 km west from Chetwynd on Highway 97 at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fire has been isolated to the rear tires of the unit and no product has been lost.

The company has dispatched another unit to continue to take the product from the highway.

This crude oil is being transported to a Prince George refinery. RCMP are on site and Drive BC will be updated as the road is open in both directions.

The incident has been downgraded from a Code 2 to a Code 1 as it is under control.

(PEACE FM)