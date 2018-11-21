1.3 C
Source: Taylor Minor Hockey Association
Taylor Minor Hockey League teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for Fundraiser

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Minor Hockey League is teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for this year’s fundraiser.

The fundraiser is for a new hockey camp the League is hosting called ‘Train Like Connor.’

The camp is designed to allow players to learn the fundamentals of reactive countering training.

Brianne Cairns, of Taylor Minor Hockey, says they are in the works of having a pub night to help raise funds for the training camp.

“We are planning our Pub night to be December 8 to help raise the money in time. We are selling tickets $20 for a buffet which will be supplied by the Canadian Brewhouse and will be selling 50/50 tickets and have some great raffle prizes.”

The Hockey Training Camp is taking place December 29 to the 30 at the Taylor District Ice Centre.

For more information, you can visit taylorminorhockey.com

Previous articleB.C. Government announces faster, better service for renters and landlords
Scott Brooks

