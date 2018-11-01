Temporary and extreme weather response shelters open in B.C.

VICTORIA B.C. – The Government of B.C. is opening additional shelter spaces across the province for people experiencing homelessness so they have a safe and warm place to stay.

Partnering with municipalities and non-profits in approx 65 communities, the Province is providing more than 1,400 temporary shelter spaces which will be open every night and offering meals.

Fort St. John is the only community in Northeast B.C. that will receive part of this funding. A total of 26 spaces will be available a the Fort St. John Salvation Army building on 99 avenue.

750 extreme weather response shelters are available from Nov. 1, 2018, to March 31st, 2019. These shelters only open at the discretion of the community depending on weather conditions and how many spaces to make available depending on the capacity of the existing shelters and need.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing says “Temporary and extreme weather shelters are crucial to ensuring the health and safety of people living on the street and getting them out of the cold and wet weather,”. She goes on to say, “These shelters not only have the potential to save lives – they also assist people in accessing the support and services they need to achieve housing stability.”

Both the temporary and extreme weather shelter spaces add to the almost 2,000 permanent year-round spaces throughout B.C. There is room to add more of these shelters if needed.

