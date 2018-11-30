The City of Fort St. John launched the first video for the ‘Move up Here’ Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of FSJ has released their first video ‘Move up Here’ to boost the message of their recruitment campaign to online and social platforms to encourage new people to move to the area for work.

Earlier in the year, the City released a hard copy brochure to help local businesses draw new people to the community for employment. By collaborating with businesses that require skilled employees and trained professionals to fill employment positions, the City helped to create a visually appealing campaign to attract potential employees to ‘Move up Here’.

With the launch of the first of four videos online, the reach of the message has the ability to extend to a different group of people. As this part of the campaign can be seen and shared in a different capacity, this will help get the message out further to inspire more.

“The Campaign is a celebration and showcase of the community,” said Ryan Harvey Communications Coordinator of the City of FSJ. Collaborating businesses included in the recruitment campaign are the Chamber of Commerce, School District, Northern Health, the Northern Lights College as well as others.

The campaign has been submitted to larger online and hard copy publications to try to help attract a large range of people from different demographics as well as being used in different capacities for social sharing.