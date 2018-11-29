The Province is seeking interested parties to fill gaps left by Greyhound

VICTORIA, B.C. – After the withdrawal of Greyhound’s service in B.C., the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is wanting to fill the eight intercity bus routes that remain unfilled by requesting expressions of interest (RFEI)

When Greyhound announced its departure, the Ministry moved swiftly by fast-tracking applications from companies interested in providing service on abandoned routes. The result has been 83 percent coverage in part to private operators.

The RFEI will help gauge interest coming from private sector operators, non-profit societies, community agencies, local governments, Indigenous communities or other interested parties.

The Province is interested in parties that can provide innovative and flexible ground transportation services. Interested parties that respond to the RFEI are still required to apply to the Passenger Transportation Board for an intercity bus licence.

The deadline for interested applicants is Jan. 15, 2019.

The routes that the ministry is currently seeking expressions of interest for are as follows:

* Cache Creek to Kamloops on Highway 1

* Kamloops to Valemount on Highway 5

* Valemount to B.C.-Alberta border on highways 5 and 16

* Dawson Creek to B.C.-Alberta border on Highway 2

* Salmo to Creston on highways 3 and 6

* Cranbrook to the B.C.-Alberta border on Highway 3

* Fort Nelson to the B.C.-Yukon border on Highway 7

* Hope to Princeton on Highway 3

The ministry with the federal government and other provinces and territories are continuing discussions as part of an interprovincial working group. Trying to find a viable solution that is long-term to ensure people in B.C. continue to have access to safe and reliable ground transportation.

To file for an application to the Passenger Transportation Board for an intercity bus licence CLICK HERE