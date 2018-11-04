-6.9 C
A look at the Old Fort Road east of the first slide.
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

The PRRD allows Old Fort Residents to return home

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District Board of Directors has given most Old Fort Residents approval to return to their homes starting today.

In a special meeting on Sunday, the Board received a summary report from Westrek Geotechnical Services.  The report said the landslide will to continue to move “Based on present conditions, the potential for the massive rockslide to move again is high, possibly causing the earthflow and both adjacent landslides to also move.”

The report goes onto say “A larger rockslide could reach the temporary access road but does not pose any imminent risk to any houses.”

The Board of Directors voted in favour of letting residents back into their homes, except for one property located 7605 Old Fort Road.  This has been the only home damaged by the slide.

Residents will now a attend a meeting at the Northern Grand Hotel where the PRRD will discuss the re-entry plan. Some residents will be allowed home starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Brad Sperling, Regional District Chair says he feels confident with the recommendation report.

“We had three comments on it and with all three of them, I feel confident. Those guys wouldn’t have made these recommendations if they thought there was imminent danger”, said Sperling.

He adds that these recommendations are headed in the right direction, and now the board is waiting for the full report from Westrek so that way they know what further actions will need to be taken. The report is expected to be released on November 9.

More to come…

Previous articleMore snow forecast for the B.C. Peace
Adam Reaburn
